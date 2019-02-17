Vernon Leonard and Mary Jane Hansen



April 3, 1928 - February 13, 2019



Raleigh



Vernon 'Len' Hansen passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 90 with his family by his side. Len was a loving husband and father and accomplished child prodigy, perfect-pitch/play-by-ear pianist who gave his first recital at age 3 on National Radio. Len retired from both the US Air Force and Owens Illinois. He always loved a good (sometimes spicy) joke and lived life with a steadfast smile. Len was preceded in death by his wife of then 62 years Mary Jane Hansen. Mary passed peacefully in her sleep on September 26, 2012 at the age of 84. Mary was a loving wife and stay-at-home mother, self-taught herbalist and natural medicine expert. Len and Mary are survived by their loving family of son and daughter Steven Leonard Hansen (Maria) of Fuquay Varina and Susan Kathleen Robson (Forrest) of Raleigh. Also surviving are their 4 grandchildren Austin Daniel Hansen, Lauren Ashley Hansen, Neill Leonard Robson and Jennifer Leigh Robson. In honoring both Len's and Mary's wishes, formal services will not be held. A memorial and celebration of life will be held for family and residents at Preston Pointe in Morrisville where Len lived. In lieu of flowers those desiring to make memorials in their name may please consider Transitions LifeCare of Wake County and Dementia Alliance of NC. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary