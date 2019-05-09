Vernon Lucas Dixon, Jr.



August 15, 1964 - May 2, 2019



Raleigh, NC



The pride and joy of the Vernon Dixon family departed this world into the hands of his Heavenly Father on May 2, 2019, at age 54. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Raleigh, NC. He is survived by his adoring and loving wife, Barbara Callahan Dixon, whom Vernon affectionately called his "Sweet Girl," "Baby," or "Luv;" three sisters who loved him dearly, Bobbie D. Shaffett, Susan E. Dixon, and Verna D. Fletcher (Bill); as well as nephews, W. Hayes Fletcher Jr., Lucas Fletcher, Benjamin Shaffett (Brandy), and Anthony Shaffett, and niece Presley Shaffett; along with sisters-in-law Georgia Callahan and Patricia Callahan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon L. Dixon Sr. and Florence "Shine" Bozeman Dixon; mother -in- law, Barbara Todisco Callahan; and brother-in-law, Dudley "Sonny" Shaffett Jr. After several years of bravely and valiantly fighting cancer and its devastating effects, he sadly lost the battle. He loved completely and with his whole heart. Vernon was kind, talented, and remarkably creative in so many ways. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed entertaining others. He worked tirelessly to make events special for his family, friends and coworkers. Being on the water—beaches or bayous—fishing, boating, playing the guitar, spending time with his dogs, precious wife and listening to James Taylor music soothed his soul. Vernon Jr. earned both BA and MBA degrees at Louisiana State University. He was a member of the Knights of Babylon and Jefferson Baptist Church. He exuded light, love and fun with his sharp wit, kindness and desire to provide happiness at every opportunity. Vernon enriched the lives of others and brought joy to so many. He has blessed us all by the goodness of his heart. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, May 11, at 12:30 until funeral services begin at 2:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.lovemuttsrescue.org, The Franklin County Humane Society and the Gideon's International, www.gideons.org. Published in The News & Observer from May 9 to May 10, 2019