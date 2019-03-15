Home

Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
(919) 831-2596
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Davis Chapel Baptist Church
8587 Grassy Creek Road
Oxford, NC
View Map
Vernon E. Royster Obituary
Vernon E. Royster

Knightdale

Vernon E. Royster, age 56, of 8225 Poole Road, departed this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Funeral, 12 Noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019, Davis Chapel Baptist Church, 8587 Grassy Creek Road, Oxford. Interment, Church Cemetery.

Survivors; wife, Attorney Anita Davis Pearson of the home; stepdaughter, Megan Pearson Mason (Roderick) of Knightdale; stepson, Dolphus Pearson III of Tuscon, AZ; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family, 7 to 9 PM, Friday, Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, Raleigh.

Steven L. Lyons FH (919)831-2596 www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2019
