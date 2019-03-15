|
Vernon E. Royster
Knightdale
Vernon E. Royster, age 56, of 8225 Poole Road, departed this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Funeral, 12 Noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019, Davis Chapel Baptist Church, 8587 Grassy Creek Road, Oxford. Interment, Church Cemetery.
Survivors; wife, Attorney Anita Davis Pearson of the home; stepdaughter, Megan Pearson Mason (Roderick) of Knightdale; stepson, Dolphus Pearson III of Tuscon, AZ; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family, 7 to 9 PM, Friday, Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2019