Vernon Milton Gantt, Jr.
April 24, 1942 - March 21, 2020
Raleigh
Vernon Milton Gantt Jr., age 77, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 working on the home he built in Raleigh, NC.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Penelope; 7 of his 8 children and their spouses; 4 sisters, 24 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved extended relatives, friends and family, including all of his former Gantt Plumbing/Expert Express employees. He is reuniting in heaven with his son, Christopher Daniel, who died at age 16, his parents and sister Barbara.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2020