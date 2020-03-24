Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Vernon M. Gantt Jr.

Vernon M. Gantt Jr. Obituary
Vernon Milton Gantt, Jr.

April 24, 1942 - March 21, 2020

Raleigh

Vernon Milton Gantt Jr., age 77, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 working on the home he built in Raleigh, NC.

Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Penelope; 7 of his 8 children and their spouses; 4 sisters, 24 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved extended relatives, friends and family, including all of his former Gantt Plumbing/Expert Express employees. He is reuniting in heaven with his son, Christopher Daniel, who died at age 16, his parents and sister Barbara.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2020
