Vicki McDonald
March 26, 1966 - September 18, 2019
Raleigh
Vicki Cheryl Long McDonald, 53, died Wednesday. Born in Wake County, she is the daughter of Glenda Long and the late Don Long, Jr.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Monday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Burial will follow at Sandy Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Carl McDonald; daughters, Tiffany McDonald of Raleigh, Kaylee McDonald and Casey Godwin, who was like a daughter; son, Carl Ray McDonald, Jr. of Holly Springs; sisters, Donna Moore , Irene Long, both of Apex and Denise Dudley of Raleigh; brother, Don Long III of Apex; grandchildren, Caleb McDonald and Camden Upchurch.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 21, 2019