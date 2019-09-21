Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki McDonald


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki McDonald Obituary
Vicki McDonald

March 26, 1966 - September 18, 2019

Raleigh

Vicki Cheryl Long McDonald, 53, died Wednesday. Born in Wake County, she is the daughter of Glenda Long and the late Don Long, Jr.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Monday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Burial will follow at Sandy Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband, Carl McDonald; daughters, Tiffany McDonald of Raleigh, Kaylee McDonald and Casey Godwin, who was like a daughter; son, Carl Ray McDonald, Jr. of Holly Springs; sisters, Donna Moore , Irene Long, both of Apex and Denise Dudley of Raleigh; brother, Don Long III of Apex; grandchildren, Caleb McDonald and Camden Upchurch.

Condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now