Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Beulah Christian Baptist Church
8225 Mitchell Mill Rd
Zebulon, NC
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Christian Baptist Church
8225 Mitchell Mill Rd
Zebulon, NC
View Map
Vickie Mitchell
Vickie Alford Mitchell

Obituary

Vickie Alford Mitchell Obituary
Vickie Alford Mitchell

Youngsville

Vickie Alford Mitchell, 75 passed away on Monday morning, June 24, 2019 at Rex Hospital. She was born in Wendell NC to the late Valton "Red" Alford and Yvette Snead Alford. She was also preceded in death by her son, Joey Alford.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ted Mitchell Sr; two step sons, Ted "Teddy" Mitchell Jr and wife, Cindy and Jeff Mitchell and wife, Angie. Grandsons, Justin Mitchell; Jason Mitchell and wife Lilli; Nathan Mitchell and wife, Stephanie. Great grandchildren Ada, Izze, David, Jesse and Myah. Sisters, Betty Mae Williamson and husband Sam; Myrna Johnson and husband Phillip and Gayle Alford. Special friends, Judy and Will Etheridge.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 prior to service at 11:00 at Beulah Christian Baptist Church 8225 Mitchell Mill Rd, Zebulon NC 27597.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest. (919 )556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 26, 2019
