Victoria "Vicky" Burgess



Wake Forest



Vicky Burgess, 78, passed away on Saturday evening October 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Alton, Illinois on July 3, 1942 the daughter of the late Lucy Scott Carter and A. Paul Carter. She was preceded in death by a sister; Lucy Einspruch and a grandchild; Jeremi Harrison.



Vicky married S. Wayne Burgess on March 3, 1962. They made their home in Wake Forest, NC after residing in Raleigh for 35 years. She attended schools in Rockford, IL, Atlanta and Augusta, GA and Sacred Heart Junior College in Belmont, NC. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Raleigh, NC since 1978.



During her adult life Vicky gave her heart and energy to being a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, sister, floral designer, writer, decorator, painter, piano player, gardener and volunteer.



A funeral mass for Vicky will be held at 1 o'clock Thursday afternoon October 22, 2020 at St. Raphael Catholic Church 5801 Falls of Neuse Road Raleigh, NC 27609. This will be for family only.



Vicky is survived by her husband; S. Wayne Burgess, children; Emily Harrison and husband Wray, S. Scott Burgess and wife Janet, Jenny Hall and husband Wes, her adored grandchildren; Katie Harrison Williams and husband Jeremy, Joseph Harrison, Megen and Ryan Burgess, Lee, Victoria, Kaitlyn and Lessie Hall, great grandchildren; Abigail and Sophie Clare Williams, her siblings; Linda Lee Carter King and husband Bill, Julie Steinman and husband Bob, Angie Mauro and husband Tim and Chris Carter.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Transitions Life Care Hospice 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607 or to the Catholic Parish Outreach, 2013 Raleigh Blvd. Raleigh, NC 27604



Friends may visit with the family on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 11 – 12 o'clock at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC.



Face Coverings are required and social distancing is appreciated.



