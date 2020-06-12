Vicky Green Griffin
July 23, 1956 – June 10, 2020
Zebulon
Vicky Green Griffin came into this world on July 23, 1956 at the "Old" Rex Hospital. She left us at 9:13 AM on June 10, 2020 at Duke Raleigh surrounded by "her girls" and husband, immediately finding herself in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
For about 30 years, Vicky was either involved in or led youth programs at church. She loved children and worked hard to see to it they studied and learned more about Jesus.
She also had literally thousands of children she impacted during her 20 trips to the Northeastern European Country of Belarus.
Vicky loved Jesus and kept her husband on his toes by encouraging him in his walk.
She was a faithful and loving wife to Ronnie for 45 years 1 week and 3 days. To God be the glory who helped her through some of the difficult years. Be assured that God got Ronnie straightened out and he has loved her greatly for many years.
Vicky leaves to cherish her memory, 4 daughters whom she loved deeply and the feeling was mutual: Sharon Faulkner (Curtis) of Louisburg, Janet Fagan (Robert) of Louisburg, Elizabeth Herron (Chris) of Youngsville & Hannah Wyatt (Austin) of Franklinton. Additionally, the complete joys of her life and the "Apples of her Eye" are 13 wonderful grandchildren.
She is also survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers, Margie Brantley (Danny), Donna Bunn (Jerry) & Mae Ferguson (Tim) all of Zebulon, Ricky Green (Lisa) of Clinton & William Green of Raleigh.
Funeral Service will be held 11:10AM, Saturday, at Calvary's Cross Baptist Church on NC 98 hwy, 3 miles west of Bunn. Burial immediately following the service at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Zebulon. Available on www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral on Sunday.
The family of Vicky wishes to thank all who have extended their sympathies and help of any kind during this difficult time.
Visitation with the family is from 6:00 – 7:30 PM, Friday, at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Following CDC recommendations. www.stricklandfuneral.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.