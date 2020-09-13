Rabbi Victor Mallenbaum PhD
May 10, 1934 – August 29, 2020
Raleigh
The soul of Rabbi Victor Mallenbaum, PhD departed this world on Saturday, August 29, 2020. This incredible man was a theologian, an academic scholar, a loving husband and father, and a terrific conversationalist. His sense of humor was second to none. He will be tremendously missed by the countless individuals whose lives he touched over his 86 years of life.
Victor was born on May 10, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, to Sophie Nussbaum Mallenbaum and Arthur Isaac Mallenbaum, who both preceded him in death.
Victor graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, New York, studied at the Mirrer Yeshiva, and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Brooklyn College. He attended rabbinical school at The Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and then the Academy for Higher Jewish Learning where he was ordained a Rabbi on June 19, 1960.
Rabbi Mallenbaum married the first love of his life, Eva Isaacson, of blessed memory, on January 27, 1957. They had two children together, Sidney Mallenbaum, MD, and Ilana Naomi Mallenbaum Litwak. He became a practicing Rabbi and led congregations in Milford, Connecticut, Newington, Connecticut, and Rocky Mount, North Carolina and was a founding member of a synagogue in Greenville, North Carolina.
Dr. Mallenbaum attended East Carolina University and received a Master of Arts Degree in Psychology on May 31, 1970. He attended Georgia State University and received a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Psychology on August 20, 1972. He then joined the faculty at East Carolina University and taught there for many years before opening a clinical psychology/neuropsychology practice in Greenville, North Carolina.
Victor's marriage to Eva came to a tragic end on June 13, 1971 when she lost her battle with ovarian cancer.
Victor married the second love of his life, Ella Rae Mitchell Mallenbaum, of blessed memory, on July 29, 1973. That marriage enlarged and enhanced his family with the addition of her daughter, Scarlett Mallenbaum Schlitt. Victor and Ella lived in marital bliss until her death on February 28, 2015 after she also lost the battle with a variant of ovarian cancer.
Victor will always be remembered for his inquisitive mind, his great sense of humor, and his passion for both Judaism and Psychology. His Master's Degree thesis was titled "Freud and the Religion of Moses: A Conjectural Study."
Following the death of his second wife, Dr. Mallenbaum completed his autobiography, "My Life and Many." The book is a fascinating depiction of his life, his perspectives from childhood through adulthood, and his many accomplishments.
Victor is survived by his brother, Allan Eliyahu Mallenbaum, his sister, Suella Mallenbaum Chaknis and husband Manuel Chaknis, his children Sidney Mallenbaum MD and wife Rita Mae Mallenbaum, Ilana Naomi Mallenbaum Litwak, Scarlett Eve Mallenbaum Schlitt and husband Michael George Schlitt, his six grandchildren and his one great-grandchild.
Victor was an active member of Congregation Sha'arei Israel in Raleigh, North Carolina. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 2 pm at Raleigh Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Ovarian Cancer Research Fund or to Congregation Sha'arei Israel Lubavitch. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
