Victor Wendell Winkler



August 19, 1940 - August 11, 2020



Chapel Hill



Victor Winkler, BS, MS, PhD, MBA was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1940, the son of John and Emma Winkler. Studied at Ohio State, Purdue, and Roosevelt universities. A Fulbright Scholar and US Patent holder. Biochemist and university professor.



He is survived by his wife Theresa; son Jeff and wife Gina Caputo; son Peter and wife Jennifer Winkler and granddaughter Lauren; brother John and wife Patricia Winkler.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chatham Community Library, 197 NC Hwy 87 N, Pittsboro, NC 27312, Attn: Rita Van Duinen



