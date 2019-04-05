|
Victoria Roma Kucharski
WAKE FOREST
Victoria Roma Kucharski, 89, of Wake Forest, passed away April 1, 2019. She was born in Poland to the late Jan Wojnarowski and Stanislawa Kutacz Wojnarowski. She was a loving mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 o'clock, Monday morning, April 8, 2019 at Saint Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, with Father Philip Tighe officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden.
Mrs. Kucharski is survived by her daughter, Eva Jaffee & husband Ira of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Joshua Jaffee of Wake Forest, Sarah Jaffee of Nashville, TN and Hannah Jaffee of Alexandria, VA; sister, Wactawa Stowinska of Poland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be sent to Saint Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Of Living Stones Campaign, 520 West Holding Avenue, Wake Forest, NC 27587.
A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2019