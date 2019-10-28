|
Victoria Wiggins Herring
September 27, 1940 - October 26, 2019
Apex
Victoria "Vicky" Wiggins Herring, age 79, went to rest peacefully in the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Vicky was a loving wife, mama, grandma, sister, aunt and friend! She had a lifelong career in childcare. She always opened her home to the neighborhood kids and her children's friends. She was an avid sports and NASCAR fan, and she loved crafts, miniatures and tracing family genealogy.
Vicky is survived by sons, Kenneth Herring and girlfriend, Denise, of Clayton and Kevin Herring and wife, Heather, of New Hill; daughter, Karen Herring Byrd and husband, Jimmy, of Apex; brother, Robert Wiggins and wife, Patty, of Raeford; grandchildren, Kayla Beavers and husband, Kevin, Kody Herring, Krysta Byrd, Kaity Jarvela and Kaleb Herring; and one great granddaughter on the way.
Vicky was predeceased by the love of her life, sweetheart and husband of 54 years, William Thomas Herring; parents, Joseph Albert and Evelyn Teague Wiggins; grandson, Kyle James Byrd, and brother, Joseph Albert Wiggins Jr.
The family will receive friends in the Salem Baptist Church Chapel, 1205 Salem Church Road, Apex, NC, Tuesday, October 29th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 30th at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Salem Baptist Church, 1205 Salem Church Rd, Apex. Burial will be immediately following at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1621 Broad St, Fuquay-Varina.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice at transitionslifecare.org/donate.
Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 28, 2019