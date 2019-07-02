|
Vincent Edward Ardizzone
"Vinnie"
Zebulon
Vincent "Vinnie" Edward Ardizzone, 28, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a tragic motorbike accident. He was born March 8, 1991 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Edward Carl Ardizzone and Susan Dickson Ardizzone. He was a graduate of East Wake High School in 2009. Vinnie was employed as a plumber with Zebulon Plumbing.
Memorial service 6:00 pm, Friday, July 5, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale 27545.
Vinnie's family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Published in The News & Observer on July 2, 2019