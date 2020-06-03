Vincent Caldaro, Sr.



1940 ~ 2020



Wendell



Vincent J. Caldaro, Sr., 79, of Wendell, North Carolina was peacefully welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Belleville, New Jersey to Italian immigrant parents and the youngest of 3 siblings. He lived in NJ for 71 years and the past 8 years in NC with family and friends.



After serving in the United States Army, Vincent (nicknamed Vince and Jimmy), in 1962 began his skills as a craftsman in Jewelry Tool and Die. Then, in 1973, he also became the first officer to be sworn into Warren Township, NJ's first Police Dept under Chief Len Visotski, as well as a volunteer firefighter in town for several years. He then continued his 50-year career in many facets of the jewelry manufacturing business in both NJ and NYC. He was hardworking and a well-respected businessman and partner to many. Always up for a challenge, seeking to learn new skills and willing to help many in need. In addition to his landscaping hobby, he conquered mid-life by racing both Street and Super Gas cars at local Jersey Dragways with his sons and racing family. He always loved Sinatra and "My Way" was his favorite that best suits his character.



He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Catherine, his brother Frank and sister Frances. He is survived by his four children: Vincent, Jr. of NC, Joseph and Cheryl-Ann of NJ, Kenneth also of NC, and their families including 9 grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren. He is also survived by Sheila Lawrence, whom the family thanks for years of companionship during her relationship with him in NC and will always remain part of them.



He will be cremated by City of Oaks FH Raleigh, followed separately by a private memorial service and mass in NC. His remains will be laid to rest in NJ with a formal memorial service to celebrate his life, scheduled for a later date due to the restrictions and concerns surrounding the current pandemic. In Vincent J. Caldaro, Sr.'s memory, please consider donating to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607 for their tremendous, compassionate and comfort care and services.



John 16:22 "Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you."



