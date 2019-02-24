Services Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Timothy's Episcopal Church Winston-Salem , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Violet Munt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Violet Bollinger Munt

Obituary Condolences Flowers Violet Bollinger Munt



June 7, 1923 - February 17, 2019



Wake Forest



Violet Bollinger Munt, 95, of Wake Forest, NC, formerly of Winston-Salem, died peacefully at home Sunday evening, February 17, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the daughter of the late Wilma Hisey Bollinger and Galen Gilbert Bollinger of Payette, ID. She attended McPherson College, McPherson, KS and graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Food and Nutrition. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. It is there where she met her future husband, Robert Munt, who as a WWII soldier was studying there in the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP). After the war, they married, making their home in Winston-Salem, Bob's hometown. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage of over 50 years. Together they traveled extensively all over this country, Europe and Africa. After Bob's death in 1999, Vi continued to pursue her love of travel visiting family and friends and exploring new places. They were both long-time members of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church where she was active in the Altar Guild and Episcopal Church Women. In her later years, she was an active member of the OWLS.



Bob and Vi were Lifetime Members of The Winston-Salem Craft Guild. Vi enjoyed painting and making crafts and participating in many craft shows. She worked at the Cricket's Nest and contributed some of her crafts to be sold there. When her daughters were young she served many years as their Girl Scout Leader. An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed sewing clothes for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed weaving on a large loom that filled her den. She was a wonderful cook making such delicious meals from leftovers that "leftovers" became the family's favorite meal. Her vegetable and flower gardens were a source of pride bringing her much enjoyment in her later years.



She is survived by her four children: Dr. Robert L. Munt, Jr. (Marty) of Raleigh, Edwin D. Munt (Sheryl) of Wake Forest, Elizabeth Munt Ulmer (John) of Parker, CO and Deborah Munt Keefe (Tom) of Raleigh. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Chris, Helen, Daniel, Mary, Edwin, Melissa, Jimmy, Emily, Bobby and Ashley, and 7 great-grandchildren: Alex, Melissa, Stephanie, Lyla, Killian, Madeleine and Levi.



Funeral services will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Father Steve Rice officiating. Family visitation will follow immediately after the service.



Memorial gifts may be given to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the . Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries