Violet Bryan Herring



Raleigh



Violet Bryan Herring departed the world on March 1, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh. While she came to Raleigh to be with her family, she had resided in Wilmington for several decades.



Violet, known as Vi to family and friends, was born on March 17, 1940 to the late Fannie Harrell Bryan and Joseph Herbert Bryan in Wayne County. A St. Patrick's Day birthday perfectly suited Vi's personality.



Vi is survived by her three adult children, Reginald Griffin (Cary), Nancy Griffin (Raleigh), and Jennifer Robertson (Raleigh), one son-in-law, Paul Robertson (Jennifer), and one daughter-in-law, Amanda Griffin (Reginald). She is also survived by five lovely granddaughters who challenged and delighted her in so many ways - Amy Robertson, Mallory Griffin, Alexa Robertson, Auburn Robertson and Chloe Griffin.



Vi was one of nine children. She is survived by her brother Cecil Bryan and his wife Ellen of Goldsboro. She was preceded in death by her siblings Shelton Bryan, Lindell Bryan, Philip Bryan, Luby Bryan, J.W. Bryan, Margie Mozingo and Aleise Edwards.



Also preceding her in death, her husband Otha Edwin Herring in 2008. Otha was her confidant, best friend, and a surprise later-in-life love who turned out to be her perfect match.



Throughout her life, Vi pursued a career in commercial and residential real estate. This pursuit gave her a great sense of pride and purpose. She loved making deals and getting deals. It was a passion that she shared with her late husband, Otha.



When she wasn't working, Vi enjoyed spending time in her yard gardening. She could lose herself for hours in the beautiful foliage and landscaping of her Falcon Point yard in Wilmington that she tended to with great care.



Vi lived her life unapologetically on her own terms. She was a force of nature in every room she entered. She will be remembered always for her indomitable spirit.



Arrangements for a memorial service in Wilmington will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to: Transitions LifeCare at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, N.C., 27607. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary