Violet Louise Burt



October 22, 1930 - April 21, 2019



Raleigh



Violet Louise Burt (nee Antolino), 88, born October 22, 1930, in Homer City, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family April 21, 2019, in Raleigh, NC. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 11th, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Raleigh, NC with interment in the church columbarium. Vi lived in Homer City, PA where she graduated from high school in 1948. She married Edward Burt in 1953, and they had four children and moved to Raleigh in 1969. Vi found great joy in her family and friends and instilled in everyone the importance of spending time with those you love. Neighbors and relatives were amazed at how many of Ed and Vi's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would gather in one room on any given day. Vi will be remembered as such a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She was greatly admired for her jitterbug and polka dances, especially when dancing with her sisters. She was very active in her volunteer work for the Glen Forest neighborhood and enjoyed her walks on the Crabtree Greenway. Vi loved her Glen Forest neighbors and the Crabtree Swim Club community. She would often say, "Go enjoy yourselves, don't worry about a thing, and just have fun!" Vi is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Ed, and five siblings (Tina, Geno, Domenick, Florence, and Inez). She is survived by her four children: Edward, Jr., of New Hampshire, and Ronald (Ann), Nancy Britt (Chris) and Linda Driscoll (Paul), all three of Raleigh; along with nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Nick, Andy, Sean, Kelly, Julie, Burt, Jonalyn and Monica; and twelve great-grandchildren. Vi's loving sister, Min Crumbley, who is the children's godmother, and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved so much, also survive her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wake InterAct (1012 Oberlin Rd, Ste 100, Raleigh 27605). Published in The News & Observer on May 3, 2019