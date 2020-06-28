Violet Jordan Parrish



December 16, 1929 - June 25, 2020



Garner



Violet Jordan Parrish of Garner, NC departed this world and entered eternal life on Thursday June 25, 2020. She was 90 years old. The world has one fewer flower to behold.



A graveside service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 15772 NC Highway 50 Garner, NC 27529.



Born in Durham, NC she was the daughter of Rev. Walter K. Jordan and Mae Thompson Jordan, both deceased. An addition she was preceded in death by her husband James Floyd Parrish, brother Billy Jordan, and sister Marie Jordan Howell. She is survived by her brother Ronnie Jordan of Clayton, NC, her two daughters Pamela Renee' Britt of Raleigh, NC and Angela Parrish Creech of Apex, NC, her niece Sarah Lavonda Johnson of Raleigh, NC, five wonderful grand-dogs, and a vast network of friends and care providers who all loved their dear "Miss Violet."



As a young adult Violet and her brother Ronnie traveled to churches singing hymns as a duet. Violet also played piano in her father's church. As a young woman her beauty was so striking she was offered an opportunity to compete in the 1946 VFW "Queen of Victory" beauty pageant in Kinston, NC but she declined because the swimsuit competition was too risqué for the pastor's daughter.



She worked many years as a switchboard operator for Southern Bell and chose to retire early in order to focus on raising her two daughters and keeping books for the family business, Parrish Paint Contractors. With her first husband Brian Britt she had her daughter Pamela Renee' to whom Violet devoted her abiding love and attention. Those who knew Violet understand the depths of her special relationship with Renee'. With her second husband, Floyd Parrish, she had her daughter Angela who recently returned to the Raleigh area and was instrumental in the coordination of Violet's care and support in recent years.



To have known Violet is to have known her deep love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her faith carried her through the many trials that 90 years on this earth bring. She shined the light of her Lord into every dark corner and inspired harmony where any discord abided.



Much was said over 90 years about how fitting a name for this beautiful flower of a person. Sweet, beautiful, soft spoken, humble, kind, and truly loved by everyone, much like her namesake flower.



"Down in a green and shady bed, A modest violet grew,



Its stalk was bent, it hung its head, As if to hide from view.



... let me to the valley go, This pretty flower to see;



That I may also learn to grow In sweet humility." (Taylor)



Flowers may be sent to Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Garner. In addition, donations may be made to Garner Free Will Baptist Church in Garner, NC or to the SPCA of Wake County, NC.



