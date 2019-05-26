Violet Patrick Phelps



May 29, 1926 - May 25, 2019



Fuquay-Varina, NC



Violet Phelps, 92, formerly of Plymouth, NC, peacefully departed this life in the presence of her daughters on Saturday, May 25, 1019.



Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Phelps, one daughter, Louise Phelps and one great grandson. She is survived by one sister, Faye Moss of Winston-Salem; her children - Willie Ambrose and husband Ken of Williamston; Billy Phelps and wife Joann of Holly Springs: Faye Lawson and husband Howard of Winterhaven, FL; Harry Phelps and wife Sandra of Garner; Helen Starnes and husband Jim of Fuquay-Varina; 16 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren.



Violet requested her body to be donated for scientific research with a private service to be held in the presence of her children at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Transitions Hospice of Wake County, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019