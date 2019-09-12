Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Virgil Morrison


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Virgil Morrison Obituary
Dr. Virgil McKee Morrison

February 12, 1931 - September 8, 2019

Wilmington

Dr. Virgil McKee Morrison, age 88 years old, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Carolina Bay Healthcare in Wilmington, NC.

He was born on February 12, 1931 the son of Dora Bell Brown and Robert Raymond Morrison.

Dr. Morrison graduated from Hugh Morson High School in Raleigh. He attended NC State University majoring in engineering and later went to UNC Chapel Hill Dental School. Dr. Mac practiced dentistry in Raleigh with his brother, Dr. Bob, for many years. In 1987, Dr. Jeff joined his father's practice. Dr. Mac was recognized by his peers as one of the best dentists in Raleigh. He retired to Wrightsville Beach when he was 65 where he loved his boat and spending a day on the water fishing. Snow skiing was a winter passion with wife Sally in Vail, Colorado. The Morrison family enjoyed horses and dogs.

Dr. Morrison is survived by wife of 64 years Sally Parrish Morrison; children Jeannette Morrison Smith (Tommy), Dr. Jeffrey McKee Morrison, Susan Morrison Lesesne (Mike) and Stephen Daniel Morrison all of Raleigh. He is also survived by five grandchildren.

Dr. Morrison was predeceased by his parents and his brother Dr. Robert Raymond Morrison, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com.

Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S.41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Burial and Cremation Service
Download Now