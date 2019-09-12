|
Dr. Virgil McKee Morrison
February 12, 1931 - September 8, 2019
Dr. Virgil McKee Morrison, age 88 years old, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Carolina Bay Healthcare in Wilmington, NC.
He was born on February 12, 1931 the son of Dora Bell Brown and Robert Raymond Morrison.
Dr. Morrison graduated from Hugh Morson High School in Raleigh. He attended NC State University majoring in engineering and later went to UNC Chapel Hill Dental School. Dr. Mac practiced dentistry in Raleigh with his brother, Dr. Bob, for many years. In 1987, Dr. Jeff joined his father's practice. Dr. Mac was recognized by his peers as one of the best dentists in Raleigh. He retired to Wrightsville Beach when he was 65 where he loved his boat and spending a day on the water fishing. Snow skiing was a winter passion with wife Sally in Vail, Colorado. The Morrison family enjoyed horses and dogs.
Dr. Morrison is survived by wife of 64 years Sally Parrish Morrison; children Jeannette Morrison Smith (Tommy), Dr. Jeffrey McKee Morrison, Susan Morrison Lesesne (Mike) and Stephen Daniel Morrison all of Raleigh. He is also survived by five grandchildren.
Dr. Morrison was predeceased by his parents and his brother Dr. Robert Raymond Morrison, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 12, 2019