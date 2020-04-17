Home

1927 - 2020
Dr. Virgil Archibald Wilson

April 24,1927-April 12, 2020

Winston-Salem

Virgil was born in Rural Hall, the son of Zella Helsabeck Wilson and Virgil Angelo Wilson. After volunteering for Naval service during WWII, he attended UNC graduating in 1950. He then graduated from the UNC medical school in 1954. Virgil's career began in general practice followed by work for Western Electric where he became medical director. He returned to UNC for his residency in Anesthesiology in 1965. Virgil practiced as an anesthesiologist in Winston-Salem becoming the head of Anesthesia at both Medical Park Hospital and Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Retiring from full time practice in 1992 he continued to practice part-time until 2006: 4 months before his 80th birthday. Virgil was predeceased by his first wife Ramona, his brother Joseph and his sister Mary Joyce. He is survived by his wife Vickie Wilson, his son's Michael Wilson, father of Megan Stern and Lauren Phillis and husband Brad; his son Steven Craig Wilson, Sr. and wife Pamela Lawson Wilson,of Raleigh, father of Steven Craig Wilson, Jr. and wife Robyn and Stacey Wilson Walker and husband Thomas, parents of Virgil's 3 month old great-grandaughter , Meredith Blair Walker; his son Patrick Wilson and wife Marina; his son Adam Wilson and wife Catherine, father of Maxwell Wilson and wife Kristen, and Emma Wilson; his stepchildren Donna Gentry and Todd Gentry and his daughter Zoey Gentry. There will be a private burial service in Rural Hall.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2020
