Virginia Askew Jarmond
December 21, 1947 - July 22, 2020
Raleigh
Virginia Askew Jarmond, departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born in Bertie County, near Lewiston NC in the Mt. Olive Community.
After graduating from Southwestern High School, she attended NC Central University and graduated with Honors, and was an exchange student for a semester in her junior year at the University of Wisconsin-Marrionette. While at NCCU she pledged the sorority that she Loved...Delta Sigma Theta.
She worked for over 40 years in administrative and managerial roles with the federal government's Social Security Administration, serving in Lumberton, Goldsboro, Smithfield and finally retiring in the State Office in Raleigh as Deputy Director.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Matthew (Matt) Jarmond,Jr.; a son Matthew (Trey)Jarmond, III(Lina) of Austin,Texas; and son Martin(Marty) Jarmond (Jessica,DDS)of Las Angeles; and; Clementine Trotter of Raleigh, a dear-dear friend; her niece Montresa Mcmillian of Raleigh has been inspirational and helpful to the family during her Aunt "Cal's" short illness. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Senior Choir "Robe Fund" and/or the to the Virginia Askew Jarmond NCCU Memorial Fund.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com