Mr. Jarmond, my condolensces to you and your family. I had the honor and privilege to work with Virginia while working with the Agency in NC from 2000-2008. She was honest, caring, and so well-spoken with how she analzyed situations. I learned a great deal as a young manager during my time with her. I can still hear her infectious laugh and how she always looked for the good in things. I will pray for you and your family.

Wade Armstrong

Coworker