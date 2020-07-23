1/1
Virginia A. Jarmond
1947 - 2020
Virginia Askew Jarmond

December 21, 1947 - July 22, 2020

Raleigh

Virginia Askew Jarmond, departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born in Bertie County, near Lewiston NC in the Mt. Olive Community.

After graduating from Southwestern High School, she attended NC Central University and graduated with Honors, and was an exchange student for a semester in her junior year at the University of Wisconsin-Marrionette. While at NCCU she pledged the sorority that she Loved...Delta Sigma Theta.

She worked for over 40 years in administrative and managerial roles with the federal government's Social Security Administration, serving in Lumberton, Goldsboro, Smithfield and finally retiring in the State Office in Raleigh as Deputy Director.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Matthew (Matt) Jarmond,Jr.; a son Matthew (Trey)Jarmond, III(Lina) of Austin,Texas; and son Martin(Marty) Jarmond (Jessica,DDS)of Las Angeles; and; Clementine Trotter of Raleigh, a dear-dear friend; her niece Montresa Mcmillian of Raleigh has been inspirational and helpful to the family during her Aunt "Cal's" short illness. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Senior Choir "Robe Fund" and/or the to the Virginia Askew Jarmond NCCU Memorial Fund.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com


Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
3 entries
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Speight-Artis
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Mr. Jarmond, my condolensces to you and your family. I had the honor and privilege to work with Virginia while working with the Agency in NC from 2000-2008. She was honest, caring, and so well-spoken with how she analzyed situations. I learned a great deal as a young manager during my time with her. I can still hear her infectious laugh and how she always looked for the good in things. I will pray for you and your family.
Wade Armstrong
Coworker
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
MARILYN CHAVIS-WATFORD
Friend
