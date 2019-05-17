Virginia Ann Bowers



May 14, 1927 - May 15, 2019



Raleigh



Virginia Ann Bowers, of Raleigh, passed away on May 15, 2019, one day after her 92nd birthday. Virginia was born and raised in Illinois. Since moving to the Raleigh area nearly twenty years ago, she has immersed herself in the community through many church and volunteer opportunities. She was an incredibly sweet, gracious and generous woman, always finding ways to give of her time. Virginia loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and through him found the strength to be incredibly forgiving, loving, and generous. Her heart for serving others led her to many opportunities, most notably Break Time, a program which gave reprieve for caregivers of the terminally ill. Virginia also enjoyed time with her friends and being involved in groups such as the Go-Getters and staying active in her later years.



Virginia is survived by her three sons, Scott Bowers (Marlene), Robert Bowers (Kathy) and Michael Bowers (Stacy); nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gladys Hess; and her brother, Robert Hess.



Visitation and memorial service info may be viewed at www.trinitybiblenc.com/news



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on May 17, 2019