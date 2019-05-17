Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann Bowers


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Ann Bowers Obituary
Virginia Ann Bowers

May 14, 1927 - May 15, 2019

Raleigh

Virginia Ann Bowers, of Raleigh, passed away on May 15, 2019, one day after her 92nd birthday. Virginia was born and raised in Illinois. Since moving to the Raleigh area nearly twenty years ago, she has immersed herself in the community through many church and volunteer opportunities. She was an incredibly sweet, gracious and generous woman, always finding ways to give of her time. Virginia loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and through him found the strength to be incredibly forgiving, loving, and generous. Her heart for serving others led her to many opportunities, most notably Break Time, a program which gave reprieve for caregivers of the terminally ill. Virginia also enjoyed time with her friends and being involved in groups such as the Go-Getters and staying active in her later years.

Virginia is survived by her three sons, Scott Bowers (Marlene), Robert Bowers (Kathy) and Michael Bowers (Stacy); nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gladys Hess; and her brother, Robert Hess.

Visitation and memorial service info may be viewed at www.trinitybiblenc.com/news

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now