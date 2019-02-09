Virginia B. Jones



Cary



Mildred Virginia (Baughan) Jones, age 92, longtime resident of Cary, NC passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019 in the company of family at Newton Presbyterian Manor. Virginia was born on January 9, 1927 in Greenville, NC to Charlie Gillespie and Mildred Baker Baughan. She was the oldest of four sisters. Virginia married her childhood sweetheart, Wiley Lee "Jack" Jones, January 27, 1946. Virginia and Jack were married for 52 years. The couple raised four children; Peggy, Charles "Lee", Alan, and David. Virginia and her family moved and traveled extensively throughout the United States.



Virginia was a wonderful mother and was very proud of her family. She would spend hours cooking and caring for her children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren at home and on family trips to the beach. Virginia was a long-time member of the Cary First Baptist Church, taught Sunday School, and volunteered with many organizations. She was an avid reader, had daily devotions and joyously prayed for her family. She was a strong Christian woman that always put Christ first in her life and put her family before herself. Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Jack Jones, devoted mother of Peggy (Joe) Hurt, Sylva, NC; Lee (Renay) Jones, New Strawn, KS; Alan (Susan) Jones, New Hill, NC; David (Jan) Jones, Sedgwick, KS. Virginia was preceded in death by her sisters Peggy Young and Sally Baker, and is survived by her youngest sister, Shirley Stephenson, Garner, NC. Family and friends will gather at the Presbyterian Manor Chapel of Newton, KS on Saturday, February 23rd at 10am. Private family interment will take place at a later date. The family would like to extend our deep appreciation to the staff of Newton Presbyterian Manor and Heart & Soul Hospice for their love, care and concern for Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Safehope of Newton or to the . Dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wichita-ks/virginia-jones-8147343 Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary