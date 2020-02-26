Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia B. Maynard


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia B. Maynard Obituary
Virginia Bobbitt Maynard

August 31, 1936 - February 24, 2020

Raleigh

Virginia Bobbitt Maynard, 83, died February 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Bobbitt of Rich Square, NC. She attended Rich Square High School and graduated in 1954 as Valedictorian of her class.

She then went to East Carolina University and while there was an honor student and met her soon to be love and friend for life, Robert T. Maynard. They were married in 1956 and were later the parents of two daughters who preceded them in death, Melisa and Beth. She and Robert, who worked for Deere & Co., traveled extensively throughout the world. Although terrified of flying, Virginia realized if she didn't fly she would miss out on many adventures. Indeed she would have. Virginia and Robert also lived many places in the United States. They retired and moved back to Cary, NC, Robert's hometown. For several years they spent 6 months in Florida. As health dictated, they finally settled down in Cary.

Virginia was a Methodist her entire life, lastly a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, February 28, 2020 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary, followed by a reception. A procession to Hillcrest Cemetery in Cary from the funeral home will take place at 1:30 pm.

Flowers are appreciated or donations in her memory to Macedonia United Methodist Church, 2700 Jones Franklin Road, Cary, NC 27518.

Condolences may be sent at:

www.brownwynnecary.com

May she rest in peace.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -