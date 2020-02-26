|
Virginia Bobbitt Maynard
August 31, 1936 - February 24, 2020
Raleigh
Virginia Bobbitt Maynard, 83, died February 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Bobbitt of Rich Square, NC. She attended Rich Square High School and graduated in 1954 as Valedictorian of her class.
She then went to East Carolina University and while there was an honor student and met her soon to be love and friend for life, Robert T. Maynard. They were married in 1956 and were later the parents of two daughters who preceded them in death, Melisa and Beth. She and Robert, who worked for Deere & Co., traveled extensively throughout the world. Although terrified of flying, Virginia realized if she didn't fly she would miss out on many adventures. Indeed she would have. Virginia and Robert also lived many places in the United States. They retired and moved back to Cary, NC, Robert's hometown. For several years they spent 6 months in Florida. As health dictated, they finally settled down in Cary.
Virginia was a Methodist her entire life, lastly a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, February 28, 2020 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary, followed by a reception. A procession to Hillcrest Cemetery in Cary from the funeral home will take place at 1:30 pm.
Flowers are appreciated or donations in her memory to Macedonia United Methodist Church, 2700 Jones Franklin Road, Cary, NC 27518.
May she rest in peace.
