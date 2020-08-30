1/1
Virginia Benson
1930 - 2020
Virginia Benson

January 10, 1930 - August 22, 2020

Cary, NC

Virginia Benson, formerly of Chapel Hill, passed away on August 22 at Brookdale Cary, after several years of declining health. She was born in Salem, Ohio, and graduated from St. Luke's Nursing School in Cleveland, where she met her first husband, Dr. Frederic Caldwell. She helped him establish his medical practice in Fort Walton Beach, FL, where they raised their three children, Fred, Derek (Rick), and Anne. She and her husband were active in civic and racial equality causes in Ft. Walton Beach. After his death, she and her children moved to Chapel Hill, where she worked in the pediatrics ward at UNC Hospital, met her second husband, Dr. Walter Benson, and became a beloved stepmom to his children.

Ginny had a lifelong love of gardening and reading. Later in life, she relished having a full house for family celebrations. She remained a champion for liberal causes, candidates and children all her life. Having lived through the McCarthy era, she was vocal about what happens to our democracy if one sits on the sidelines.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frederic Caldwell and Walter Benson; son, Fred Caldwell; stepsons, Carl Benson and Douglas Caldwell; stepdaughter, Marita Caldwell; and brother, Ken Burrier. She is survived by her son, Derek Caldwell (Susan); daughter, Anne Caldwell (EJ Konecki); daughter-in-law, Kate Heffner; stepsons, John Benson (JoNell) and Eric Benson; stepdaughter, Christina Benson (Bob Griffin); grandson, James Benson (Brittany); granddaughter, Julia Efird (Richie); great-grandson, Ezra Efird; and sister-in-law, Goldie Burrier.

Per her wishes, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Democratic Party, Save The Children, or SECU House in Chapel Hill. The family thanks the staff of Brookdale Cary for the care provided over the last few years.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
