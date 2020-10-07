1/1
Virginia Blackley
1943 - 2020
Virginia S. Blackley

October 26, 1943 - October 2, 2020

Cary

Virginia Saunders Blackley, age 76, of Cary, NC, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on October 2, 2020.

Virginia was born and raised in Troy, Montgomery County, NC. She attended Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, NC where she earned a BA in History with the goal of becoming an educator. Upon graduating, Virginia spent a year teaching middle school Social Studies in Aberdeen, NC before moving to Cary, NC to begin her incredible 35 year long career teaching US History at Cary High School.

Soon after moving to Cary, Virginia met Larry F. Blackley. The couple married in June 1970 and celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary this year.

Teaching was one of Virginia's greatest passions. It is said she had a way of "bringing history to life" in the classroom, bridging the past to the present and connecting students to the world around them through her thoughtfully planned lessons.

Another of her passions was traveling far and wide. She found watching how people lived in different regions and cultures to be quite fascinating. After retiring from teaching, Virginia and Larry made a point to visit each of the 50 states as well as several countries, always making sure to send handwritten souvenir postcards to the grandkids. When she was not adventuring, Virginia enjoyed spending time at home with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry F. Blackley of Cary; son, Jason (Lianne) of Fuquay-Varina; grandchildren, River and Ana; sister, Linda Cameron of Madison, AL; and brother, Mike Saunders (Carolyn) of Troy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Tecy Lee (Bell) Saunders and father, James "Oscar" Saunders.

Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511. Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

A private graveside ceremony for relatives will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Wake Memorial Park, 7002 Green Hope School Road, Cary, NC 27519.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's honor to Transitions LifeCare or The American Cancer Society.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Charles Eisenbeis and Dr. Clare Bremer of Rex Oncology for their tenacious care and compassion throughout Virginia's journey as their patient.

Condolences may be sent at:

www.brownwynnecary.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
OCT
12
Graveside service
Wake Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
