Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Providence Presbyterian Church
14664 NC 210 Highway
Angier, NC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Providence Presbyterian Church
14664 NC 210 Highway
Angier, NC
Virginia C. Moore


1924 - 2019
Virginia C. Moore Obituary
Virginia C. Moore

November 11, 1924 - December 28, 2019

Sanford

Virginia C. Moore, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday in Fort Mill, SC surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31st at 1:00 PM at Providence Presbyterian Church, 14664 NC 210 Highway Angier, NC 27501. A green burial will follow at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 1313 Cool Springs Rd. Sanford, NC 27330. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall from 12:00-12:45 PM prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 30, 2019
