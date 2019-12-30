|
|
Virginia C. Moore
November 11, 1924 - December 28, 2019
Sanford
Virginia C. Moore, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday in Fort Mill, SC surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31st at 1:00 PM at Providence Presbyterian Church, 14664 NC 210 Highway Angier, NC 27501. A green burial will follow at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 1313 Cool Springs Rd. Sanford, NC 27330. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall from 12:00-12:45 PM prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 30, 2019