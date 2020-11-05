1/
Virginia Dare Partin Howell
1929 - 2020
Virginia Dare Partin Howell

Raleigh

Virginia Dare Partin Howell, 91, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born May 4, 1929 in Durham to the late Dwight Lyman Partin, Sr. and Gertrude Russell Partin. Virginia retired as an Administrative Assistant for the North Carolina Department of Crime Control and Public Safety.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604. A private graveside service will be held earlier the same day at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

Surviving: son, Durwood Howell and his wife, Joni; granddaughter, Sarah Howell of Atlanta; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton W. Howell and brother, Dwight L. Partin, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Rd #650, Raleigh, NC 27609 or New Hope Baptist Church.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
