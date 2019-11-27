Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Angier Baptist Church
Angier, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Angier Baptist Church
Angier, NC
View Map
Virginia Guy "Ginger" Pleasant Obituary
Virginia "Ginger" Guy Pleasant

April 7, 1943 - November 25, 2019

Angier

Virginia "Ginger" Guy Pleasant, 76, passed away Monday at her home in the care of her loving family. A native of Harnett County, she was the daughter of the late Coy Lee Guy and Lucetta Griggs Guy. She truly loved farm life and she was proud to own and tend her family land, spending many hours enjoying and working on her garden and tending to her flowers. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 29th at 2:00 PM at Angier Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00–2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier. Ginger is survived by her daughter, Robin P. Marks (Stephen) of Raleigh; son, Martin T. Pleasant of Angier; grandchildren, Caroline Stevenson (Casey) and Alexander Marks; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry T. Pleasant; son, Mitchell D. Pleasant; brothers, Cary Guy, Bobby Guy, Charles Guy and Wallace Guy. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be sent to Angier Baptist Church, P.O. Box 130 Angier, NC 27501. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 27, 2019
