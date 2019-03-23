Home

Virginia Hall Obituary
Virginia Key Hall

March 2, 1938 - March 21, 2019

Cary

Virginia Key Hall, 81, of Cary, NC died, March 21, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home in Raleigh.

Virginia, was born on March 2, 1938 in Statesville, NC, to the late King and Alice Handy Key. She spent the majority of her adult life in Wake County as a caregiver for her daughter Nanette.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Hall, her daughter, Nanette Hall, and her Sister Linda Beasley.

Virginia is survived by her son Kermit Hall, a brother, Douglas Key, a sister Patsy Landreth, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday March 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd., Cary, NC 27511.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made Transitions LifeCare.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 23, 2019
