Virginia (Jennie) Lee Herold



October 24, 1930 - November 4, 2020



Raleigh, NC



Virginia Lee Herold was born and raised in Cincinnati. Her parents were Jessie Lee and Robert Lee Hall. She attended the University of Cincinnati and graduated with a BA degree with high honors in History in 1952. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.



In September of 1952, she married John (Jack) L. Herold. They were married for nearly 64 years until his passing in 2016.



Virginia earned a Masters in Library Science from Kent State University in 1975. She worked as a Librarian at the North Carolina School of Science and Math in Durham, NC, Furman University in Greenville, SC, and in public libraries in Asheville, NC, Spartanburg, SC, and Casa Grande, AZ. She also owned and operated a small, independent book store in Tryon, North Carolina.



Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack, an infant daughter and a granddaughter. She is survived by her three children: Kimberly Sandland (Mars Hill ,NC), Jennifer Herold (Forest City, NC), Phil Herold (Cary, NC) and three married grand-children: Eyrie Sandland, Matthew Herold and Ashlyn Smith.



At her request there will be no memorial service. Her body is to be cremated and interred with her husband's at Georgia National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store