Virginia Ashburn Hill



November 29, 1933 - May 11, 2019



Wilmington



Virginia Ashburn Hill died May 11, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. She was born on November 29, 1933 in Norfolk, VA, the youngest child of the late Willard Reynolds Ashburn Sr. and Elisabeth ("Baby") Corprew Ashburn. She was the devoted wife of 45 years to the late William Lanier Hill II. She was also preceded in death by her sister Susan Ashburn Cotten, her brother-in-law Joseph Whitmel Cotten, her brother Willard Reynolds Ashburn Jr., her brother-in-law John Bright Hill Jr. and his wife Sara Leek Hill. Virginia is survived by her children William Lanier Hill III and Taylor Ashburn Hill and his wife Regina Hill; her grandchildren David Ashburn Hill and Elisabeth Anne Hill, and their mother Karen McCord Hill; her sister-in-law Patricia Ann Ashburn; her nieces Katherine Cotten Meunier, Katherine Taylor Hill Stallings, Margaret Hoffman Hill Brackett and Elizabeth Ashburn Froehling; her nephews Joseph Whitmel ("Whit") Cotten III, John Leek Hill, Willard Reynolds Ashburn III, Jeffrey Wallace Ashburn, and Gregory Burruss Ashburn; and many loving grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins.



Virginia graduated from Mount Vernon College and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She taught elementary school in Fayetteville, NC, before moving to Wilmington where she made her home for more than 50 years. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church, and then of Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church for the past forty years. She was an active leader in almost every small group, including her Circle, Bible study and counseling and support groups. Whenever a need arose, she was often among the first to help those in her church community.



Virginia was an active participant and patron of many local organizations including the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America - New Hanover County and the Junior League of Wilmington, as well as a charter member of the Oleander Garden Club. She was a longtime member of the Cape Fear Country Club, the Carolina Yacht Club and the Surf Club and a patroness at the L'Arioso German Club. She traveled extensively to Europe, Africa, India, Russia, and the Holy Land with her husband and with family and friends. Virginia lived life to its fullest and enjoyed spending time with loved ones, whether playing bridge, going to the movies or theater, or simply going out to dinner. She was a true friend to many and always focused on others. Virginia was an amazingly creative artist as evidenced in her paintings, sewing, cooking and gardening. She set a high standard for hospitality, not only with her beautiful home and delicious culinary feats, but with the greatest attention and care for all of her guests. Her deep faith in Jesus Christ was evident in her words, actions, and in the lives that she impacted. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at noon at Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church, with a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. A private burial service will be held prior to the memorial service. Memorials in her honor may be made to Myrtle Grove Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. Published in The News & Observer on May 15, 2019