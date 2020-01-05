Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2718 Overbrook Dr.
Raleigh, NC
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2718 Overbrook Dr.
Raleigh, NC
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Pinecrest Memorial Park
12830 US 70 Business Highway
Clayton, NC
Virginia K. S. Homovec


1925 - 2020
Virginia K. S. Homovec Obituary
Virginia K. S. Homovec

January 18, 1925 - December 26, 2019

Raleigh

Virginia Stueve Homovec, 94, of Raleigh died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh following a lengthy illness.

Born January 18, 1925, in Cleveland Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Molly Stueve.

Mrs. Homovec was preceded in death by her husband, Joe in 2005; grandson, Alex King in 1987; and brother, Robert Stueve in 1977. She is survived by her children: Carol H. King of Clayton; Richard J. Homovec and wife Martha of Raleigh; and Bill Homovec and wife Gerry of Durham; grandson Chris King of Clayton; and nephews Mark, Michael, and Eric Stueve.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 2718 Overbrook Dr., Raleigh, NC at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Pinecrest Memorial Park, 12830 US 70 Business Highway, Clayton, NC.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM before the 11:00 AM mass on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Memorials may be made to the .

Arrangements are by McLaurin Funeral Home of Clayton. Online condolences may be made at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020
