Virginia K. S. Homovec
January 18, 1925 - December 26, 2019
Raleigh
Virginia Stueve Homovec, 94, of Raleigh died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh following a lengthy illness.
Born January 18, 1925, in Cleveland Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Molly Stueve.
Mrs. Homovec was preceded in death by her husband, Joe in 2005; grandson, Alex King in 1987; and brother, Robert Stueve in 1977. She is survived by her children: Carol H. King of Clayton; Richard J. Homovec and wife Martha of Raleigh; and Bill Homovec and wife Gerry of Durham; grandson Chris King of Clayton; and nephews Mark, Michael, and Eric Stueve.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 2718 Overbrook Dr., Raleigh, NC at 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Pinecrest Memorial Park, 12830 US 70 Business Highway, Clayton, NC.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM before the 11:00 AM mass on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements are by McLaurin Funeral Home of Clayton. Online condolences may be made at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020