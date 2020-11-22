Virginia Kirkwood Gralla
December 25, 1937 - November 17, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Virginia Carol Kirkwood was born on Christmas Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Charles and Estelle (Roll) Kirkwood. While her parents only had eighth grade educations, 'Ginny' graduated first in her class from Frankford High School and earned a full scholarship to Penn State University. She majored in Education, joined the Phi Mu sorority, and reigned briefly but benevolently as the "Queen of the Milky Way" at the annual Dairy Exposition. Ginny later earned a Masters in Counseling from Southern Connecticut State University.
During her senior year of college Ginny met Edward J. Gralla, a veterinary student at the University of Pennsylvania. Their first date was to a horserace, where they bet on a long shot named "Miss Susan" and won. They spent their winnings on wedding rings for their marriage the following year.
Ginny pursued her career as she raised her family, and served as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the NC Division of Services for the Blind for twenty years. She secured employment for many individuals, including those who had never held a job, and won awards for "Case of the Year" and "Counselor of the Year". Ginny's greatest professional accomplishment was the establishment of statewide community-based learning centers, where those who were losing or had lost their vision learned skills that enabled them to continue to live independently. Ginny's greatest personal achievement was seeing her daughters graduate from college.
Ginny's favorite activities were reading, traveling, and going to the beach. She participated in the "Friendship Force", an international exchange program through which she made lifelong friends across the globe. Summer was not complete without a weeklong vacation at Emerald Isle, NC, where she stationed her surf chair at the water's edge and read books. The weather always cooperated for Ginny.
Ginny is survived by her daughters, Susan Gralla; Lorna Donovan; and Lynda Mottershead, and her six beloved grandchildren. Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ginny's memory to the Wake County Public Library.
