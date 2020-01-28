|
|
Virginia Frances LaMunion
June 17, 1923 - January 27, 2020
Cary
Frances LaMunion was born Virginia Frances Wiley on June 17, 1923. The second of 5 daughters to Milo and Vera Wiley of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
She was an active young girl, the tomboy of the family and enjoyed fishing with her father. She graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1941. In 1942 she was married to Gerald LaMunion. They had one son, Gary LaMunion, born in 1950. Fran spent most of her working career in banking, retiring from Old Kent Bank in 1987. During her career, she worked as a trainer, a teller, and customer relations manager.
While in Michigan, she lived in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City. In 1990, she and Gerald moved to Cary, North Carolina to be near their two grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, her greatest passion was designing and making quilts, making hundreds of them. She designed and made the Town of Cary Official Seal Quilt found hanging in Cary Town Hall. She also was active in the XYZ Club and volunteered for the North Carolina Symphony at Koka Booth Amphitheater. She enjoyed tracing her family genealogy spending hours with her youngest sister Sharon learning the family history. The two of them traveled to England and Ireland, visiting old family homes and churches.
Fran is survived by her son Gary and daughter in law Pamela of Morrisville, granddaughter Naomi of Durham, grandson Shane of Madras OR, and great-grandson Cole.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 28, 2020