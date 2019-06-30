Virginia Lee Newman



Raleigh



Virginia Lee Newman, 88 passed away June 23, 2019. Born May 29, 1931 in Oak Hill Fayette County in West Virginia; she was the only child of the late Herbert Richard McGraw and Marie Osborne McGraw.



Virginia attended Concord University in Athens, WV receiving a degree in Medical Technology. It was here that she met her future husband of 65 years. She married Thomas Harry Newman on April 30th, 1954 in Charleston WV where she worked performing diagnostic medical tests.



When Mr. Newmans' job required a move to Jacksonville FL she became a homemaker and enjoyed her dogs Tony and Cleo. While in Florida, she enjoyed their Volkswagen Beetle convertible and their drives through the countryside.



In 1982, another job transfer took them to Raleigh, NC where they lived in the Oak Park neighborhood. Virginia's days were filled with taking care of Tom and the dogs, watching the squirrels in the back yard and visiting with family, friends and neighbors. An example of her down to earth lifestyle was their driving to the Virginia border to listen to the National Public Radio broadcast of 'A Prairie Home Companion' as the local station did not always carry the program. She loved to have a good laugh.



After Mr. Newman retired they moved to the Springmoor community in Raleigh were she volunteered at the library and assisted Tom in producing the weekly music appreciation program.



Virginia will be remembered for her love of flowers, birds, butterflies and Hummel figurines. Virginia never forgot her roots in West Virginia and looked forward to her subscription of the Wonderful West Virginia Magazine.



She is survived by her husband, her sister-in-law Patricia Jennings, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Her husband Tom said of her often- "she was a wonderful woman".



There will be a memorial for Virginia at the Springmoor Chapel (1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh NC) on Saturday afternoon July 6th at 3pm. The inurnment will be at the Raleigh Memorial Park (7501 Glenwood Rd Raleigh NC) at 4pm followed by fellowship and food at the Great Room at Springmoor.



Flowers are appreciated; however, contributions may be made to your local ASPCA or the Best Friends Animal Society Kanab, UT.



Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019