Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
chapel mausoleum at Raleigh Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Yates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. Yates Obituary
Virginia Merritt Yates

Raleigh

Virginia Merritt Yates, 77, died Wednesday at her residence. She was a graduate of Cary High School, attended East Carolina University and graduated from NC State University in 1986. She retired from the NC Legislature as an administrative assistant.

Survivors include her husband, Robert "Bob" C. Yates; daughters, Kamela Yates-Niemyski (Paul) of Dallas, TX and Tanisia Yates of Raleigh; brother, Braxton Merritt (Edee) of Greensboro; grandchildren, Sophia, Briana, Kasia and Brock.

A private service will be held in the chapel mausoleum at Raleigh Memorial Park on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Church of the Good Shepherd, 121 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.

Condolences may be made through www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -