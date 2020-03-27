|
|
Virginia Merritt Yates
Raleigh
Virginia Merritt Yates, 77, died Wednesday at her residence. She was a graduate of Cary High School, attended East Carolina University and graduated from NC State University in 1986. She retired from the NC Legislature as an administrative assistant.
Survivors include her husband, Robert "Bob" C. Yates; daughters, Kamela Yates-Niemyski (Paul) of Dallas, TX and Tanisia Yates of Raleigh; brother, Braxton Merritt (Edee) of Greensboro; grandchildren, Sophia, Briana, Kasia and Brock.
A private service will be held in the chapel mausoleum at Raleigh Memorial Park on Saturday at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Church of the Good Shepherd, 121 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020