Virginia Major CreamerJanuary 3, 1925- June 17, 2020RaleighKnown fondly as Gee by friends and family, Virginia was born in Boyne City, MI, the daughter of William and Virginia Major. She grew up in Louisville, KY, meeting her future husband at University of Louisville where she was also a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduation in 1947 she taught home economics at schools in Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan from 1948 to 1952. She enjoyed 60 years of marriage to Cary Rowland Creamer from 1948 until his death in 2008. With a young family, they settled in Schenectady, NY in 1960 where she was a member of Union Presbyterian Church, the Edison Club and the Mohawk Golf Club.Virginia and Cary retired to Raleigh, NC in 1995 to be close to family. They were members of Greystone Baptist Church for many years. Since Cary's death she has been a thriving resident of Atria Oakridge. She celebrated her 95th birthday there in January with many of the residents and family. Deep and lasting friendships have been a hallmark of Virginia's life in Louisville, Schenectady and Raleigh.Virginia was a devoted mother to son Jack, who passed away in March, 2020 and daughter, Barbara who survives. Also surviving are son-in-law Jeff Twomey, granddaughter Jenna Twomey (Chris) Horstmeyer, daughter-in-law Zane Creamer, grandsons Troy (Kia) Creamer, Cary Creamer, Montgomery Creamer and great-grandson Braxten Creamer, Cary's son.A celebration of Virginia's life will be announced at a future date and inurnment will be at Greystone Baptist Church Memorial garden, 7509 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh, NC 27615, where memorial contributions may also be made.