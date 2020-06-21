Virginia Major Creamer
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Major Creamer

January 3, 1925- June 17, 2020

Raleigh

Known fondly as Gee by friends and family, Virginia was born in Boyne City, MI, the daughter of William and Virginia Major. She grew up in Louisville, KY, meeting her future husband at University of Louisville where she was also a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduation in 1947 she taught home economics at schools in Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan from 1948 to 1952. She enjoyed 60 years of marriage to Cary Rowland Creamer from 1948 until his death in 2008. With a young family, they settled in Schenectady, NY in 1960 where she was a member of Union Presbyterian Church, the Edison Club and the Mohawk Golf Club.

Virginia and Cary retired to Raleigh, NC in 1995 to be close to family. They were members of Greystone Baptist Church for many years. Since Cary's death she has been a thriving resident of Atria Oakridge. She celebrated her 95th birthday there in January with many of the residents and family. Deep and lasting friendships have been a hallmark of Virginia's life in Louisville, Schenectady and Raleigh.

Virginia was a devoted mother to son Jack, who passed away in March, 2020 and daughter, Barbara who survives. Also surviving are son-in-law Jeff Twomey, granddaughter Jenna Twomey (Chris) Horstmeyer, daughter-in-law Zane Creamer, grandsons Troy (Kia) Creamer, Cary Creamer, Montgomery Creamer and great-grandson Braxten Creamer, Cary's son.

A celebration of Virginia's life will be announced at a future date and inurnment will be at Greystone Baptist Church Memorial garden, 7509 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh, NC 27615, where memorial contributions may also be made.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved