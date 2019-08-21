|
Virginia "Ginny" Marie Davis
August 26, 1936 - August 18, 2019
Dunn
Mrs. Virginia Marie Fournier Davis, died peacefully on August 18, 2019, in the SECU Hospice House, Smithfield, North Carolina, at the age of 82.
Virginia "Ginny" Marie Fournier Davis was born on August 26, 1936 in Lewiston, Maine to John Henry Fournier and Mildred Foster Fournier. She graduated from Edward Little High School and started working at the now historic Bates Mill in Lewiston, Maine. Shortly after, she met Claude Allen Davis, Sr. and married him in Lewiston, Maine on October 5th, 1956. They settled in Raleigh where "Ginny," an entrepreneur at heart, opened a daycare. "Ginny's Nursery" was in operation for over twenty years and she lovingly cared for scores of children over the years. After she closed it down, she cared for blind people for the state of North Carolina for several years, until she decided to retire.
She is survived by her son, Claude Allen Davis, Jr. of Pleasant Garden, NC, her daughter, Donna Davis Everhart and husband, Blaine Everhart of Dunn, NC, three grandchildren, Justin Ryan Kearney of Raleigh, North Carolina, Laura Brooke Kearney of Linden, NC, Kyle Davis of Pleasant Garden, NC, and two great-grandchildren, Payton Allen Godwin and Abigail Marie Godwin, both of Linden, NC, and a sister, Isabel Moser of Marion, OH.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Allen Davis, Sr., of Raleigh, NC, brothers, John Fournier of Troy, MI, Bob Fournier of Pontiac, MI, Norman Fournier of AZ, and Al Fournier of Milford, CT, Ernest Sousa of NJ, and sister, Louisa Russell of Auburn, ME.
Family will receive friends during the reception on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel, with a graveside service to follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens. All are welcome to attend to celebrate "Ginny's" life.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to the funeral home; or, you may donate to SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Rd, Smithfield, NC 27577 in honor of Virginia Davis. www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 21, 2019