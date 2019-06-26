Virginia Narron Whitley



Wendell



Virginia Narron Whitley, 98, passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born September 17, 1920 in Johnston County to the late William Everette Narron and Jane Ellen Bailey Narron. Virginia graduated from Glendale High School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1936. She married the late Dwight Talmadge Whitley and they made their home in the Corinth Holders Community before moving to Wendell in 1960. She was a retired assembler with Westinghouse with over 32 years of service. As long as her health permitted she was an active member of Corinth Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, Wendell Chapter No. 87. Virginia will be remembered as a kind, loving person and a wonderful cook.



She is survived by her daughter, Delma Whitley Parker of Wendell; grandsons: Daylon Talmadge "Tam" Bobbitt (Lauren) of Raleigh and Timothy Dale "Tim" Bobbitt (Lisa) of Wendell; great-granddaughters: Christi, Rose, Anna, Teresa, and Amanda; great-great-granddaughter, Nora; sister, Cossie Jane N. Atkinson of Wendell; step-grandchildren: Teresa, Roger, Tony, Tim, and Larry; seven step-great-grandchildren; and nine step-great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Daylon Talmadge Whitley; son-in-law, Roger Glen Parker; four brothers, two sisters, one step-grandchild and one step-great-grandchild.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545 and other times at the home of Delma Parker, 315 Selma Road, Wendell, NC 27591.



Funeral service 11:00 am, Friday, June 28, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 809 W. Gannon Avenue, Zebulon, NC 27597.



In lieuof flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 13450 NC 96 Highway or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27604.



The family would like to thank the staff of Zebulon Rehabilitation Center for all the loving care shown to Virginia during her years of stay with them.



Published in The News & Observer on June 26, 2019