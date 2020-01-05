Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Galloway Ridge at Fearrington
3000 Galloway Ridge Road
Pittsboro, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Pearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Pearce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Pearce Obituary
Virginia Marie Davis Pearce

Pittsboro

Virginia Marie Davis Pearce, known to her friends as Ginny, passed away on December 24, 2019 at age 91 at her home at Galloway Ridge, Pittsboro, North Carolina. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of L. Kendall Davis and Esther Bruce Davis. She graduated from Colby College, Waterville Maine in 1950 and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. It was during her college years that she met her husband of 69 years, Charles A. Pearce, a returning veteran from World War II. After initially settling in Boston, Ginny and Charlie raised their family of three children in Ware and Hingham, Massachusetts. They retired to Grantham, New Hampshire in 1990 and moved to Galloway Ridge in 2005.

As a couple, Ginny and Charlie traveled the world throughout his banking career and well into his retirement. She was the perfect traveling companion, doing extensive research on all their destinations and recording their adventures on film and paper.

Ginny was a dedicated volunteer to many organizations, but was especially involved with the Hingham Garden Club and the Doric Dames, now referred to as the Doric Docents, volunteer tour guides at the Massachusetts State House. Using her knowledge of Spanish, she made a life-long commitment to tutoring English as a Second Language to a variety of students up until the time of her death.

She was a talented seamstress, passionate gardener, avid and determined sportswoman, learning to downhill and XC ski with her husband, playing tennis and golf, even buying a kayak at age 75 so she could paddle around the lake in New Hampshire.

Ginny was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Charles, her son James Pearce of Pittsboro, NC, daughters Sarah Pearce of Denver CO, and Catherine Pearce (husband John) Campbell of Northborough, MA, and four grandchildren, Benjamin (wife Kelsey) Campbell of Waltham MA, Abigail Campbell of South Boston, MA, Cameron Pearce of Chapel Hill, NC and Madeleine Pearce of Washington DC.

A memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM at Galloway Ridge at Fearrington, 3000 Galloway Ridge Road, Pittsboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Chatham County Literacy Council, 606 East 3rd St. Siler City, NC 27344, or the Resident Benevolent Care Fund at Galloway Ridge, 3000 Galloway Ridge Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -