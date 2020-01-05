|
|
Virginia Marie Davis Pearce
Pittsboro
Virginia Marie Davis Pearce, known to her friends as Ginny, passed away on December 24, 2019 at age 91 at her home at Galloway Ridge, Pittsboro, North Carolina. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of L. Kendall Davis and Esther Bruce Davis. She graduated from Colby College, Waterville Maine in 1950 and was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. It was during her college years that she met her husband of 69 years, Charles A. Pearce, a returning veteran from World War II. After initially settling in Boston, Ginny and Charlie raised their family of three children in Ware and Hingham, Massachusetts. They retired to Grantham, New Hampshire in 1990 and moved to Galloway Ridge in 2005.
As a couple, Ginny and Charlie traveled the world throughout his banking career and well into his retirement. She was the perfect traveling companion, doing extensive research on all their destinations and recording their adventures on film and paper.
Ginny was a dedicated volunteer to many organizations, but was especially involved with the Hingham Garden Club and the Doric Dames, now referred to as the Doric Docents, volunteer tour guides at the Massachusetts State House. Using her knowledge of Spanish, she made a life-long commitment to tutoring English as a Second Language to a variety of students up until the time of her death.
She was a talented seamstress, passionate gardener, avid and determined sportswoman, learning to downhill and XC ski with her husband, playing tennis and golf, even buying a kayak at age 75 so she could paddle around the lake in New Hampshire.
Ginny was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Charles, her son James Pearce of Pittsboro, NC, daughters Sarah Pearce of Denver CO, and Catherine Pearce (husband John) Campbell of Northborough, MA, and four grandchildren, Benjamin (wife Kelsey) Campbell of Waltham MA, Abigail Campbell of South Boston, MA, Cameron Pearce of Chapel Hill, NC and Madeleine Pearce of Washington DC.
A memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM at Galloway Ridge at Fearrington, 3000 Galloway Ridge Road, Pittsboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Chatham County Literacy Council, 606 East 3rd St. Siler City, NC 27344, or the Resident Benevolent Care Fund at Galloway Ridge, 3000 Galloway Ridge Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020