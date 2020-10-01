Virginia Shaw Browning



November 5, 1924 - September 26, 2020



Raleigh



Virginia Shaw Browning, "Bunny", age 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 26, 2020. Born on November 5, 1924 in Raleigh, Bunny was the daughter of the late Henry Earl Shaw and Margaret Lloyd Shaw.



A funeral service will be held at Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Rd. Raleigh, NC 27615 on October 2nd at 3:30 PM. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Marguerite Shaw McAlexander and Edna Shaw Dunnegan, and her brother, Charles McCrary Shaw. She is survived by her daughter, Sloane Cooper Browning of Raleigh, and her nephew, Randall Craig McAlexander (wife Pat) also of Raleigh, and two nieces, Laura Nicole McAlexander and Meagan Lynne McAlexander. Bunny graduated from Cary High School, attended Meredith College and later graduated from the New York School of Interior Design in New York City. She was first employed by the North Carolina Bankers Association and Occidental Life Insurance Company and spent a year working for the American Red Cross in Tokyo, Japan. Bunny became well known for her interest in, and collection of 17th-19th century art and antiques. An active member of the community, Bunny was involved in committees with the N.C. Museum of Art, the N.C. Symphony, and the Cancer Society Ball. She also served on the boards of Haven House for Children and Camp Oak Hill. Bunny was loved by many and was well known for her ability to light up the room. A member of Christ Baptist Church on Newton Road, Raleigh, since its inception, Bunny asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be sent to Christ Baptist Church, Angel Ministries or Transitions LifeCare, Raleigh.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store