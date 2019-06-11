|
Virginia "Ginny" Simms
Salem
Virginia "Ginny" Simms, of Salem, VA., formerly of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away June 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Keith; son, Martin.
Ginny is survived by her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Shannon Simms, Mark and Vera Simms; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Scott Harris; grandchildren, Samantha, Lucas and Matthew Simms.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd., SW., Roanoke, VA 24018 or College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem, VA. 24153.
The family will received friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home Salem. Graveside service to be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.lotzfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 11, 2019