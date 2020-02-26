|
Virginia Carol Sommese
May 29, 1936 - February 23, 2020
Garner
Virginia Carol Sommese, 83, and loving mother, passed on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Virginia was born May 29, 1936 to the late William Leo and Ethel Emma Eberhardt Straub, in Newark NJ. She enjoyed volunteering with her "On the Mend" sewing group at the Garner Senior Center and attended First Presbyterian Church of Garner.
She is survived by her son, James William Sommese and wife, Katherine; daughters, Kathryn Ann Sommese and husband, Billy Stephenson and Lynn Garabedian and husband, Richard; and grandchildren, Niki Post, John Joseph Rivera, and William Anthony Stephenson. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Sommese.
Visitation will be at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 27 followed by a graveside service at 1:00 pm at Wake Memorial Park, 2002 Green Hope School Rd., Cary, NC 27519.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy or First Presbyterian Church, 503 Lakeside Drive, Garner NC 27529.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020