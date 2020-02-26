Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Wake Memorial Park,
2002 Green Hope School Rd.
Cary, NC
View Map

Virginia Sommese


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Sommese Obituary
Virginia Carol Sommese

May 29, 1936 - February 23, 2020

Garner

Virginia Carol Sommese, 83, and loving mother, passed on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Virginia was born May 29, 1936 to the late William Leo and Ethel Emma Eberhardt Straub, in Newark NJ. She enjoyed volunteering with her "On the Mend" sewing group at the Garner Senior Center and attended First Presbyterian Church of Garner.

She is survived by her son, James William Sommese and wife, Katherine; daughters, Kathryn Ann Sommese and husband, Billy Stephenson and Lynn Garabedian and husband, Richard; and grandchildren, Niki Post, John Joseph Rivera, and William Anthony Stephenson. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, John Charles Sommese.

Visitation will be at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 27 followed by a graveside service at 1:00 pm at Wake Memorial Park, 2002 Green Hope School Rd., Cary, NC 27519.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy or First Presbyterian Church, 503 Lakeside Drive, Garner NC 27529.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -