Virginia Sue Corbett Garrett
November 14, 1946 - August 18, 2019
Zebulon
Virginia Sue Corbett Garrett passed away at her home in Zebulon on Sunday August 18, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Allen Russell and Audrey Jane (Brannan) Corbett. Sue is survived by her brother James R. Corbett, Newport News, VA, Spouse Danny A. Garrett, Raleigh, NC, Daughter Marla G. Dalton (Larry) of Selma, NC, Son David A. Garrett of Gordo, Al, Deanna L. Garrett of Raleigh, NC. Grandchildren Elijah, Sierra, and Adam Dalton; Christian Garrett; Rylan and Johnny Hancock, and her beloved cat Willy.
She will be missed by her dear friends Ernie and Barbara Martin of Elm, PA.
Sue was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church in Clayton, NC where she served as Treasurer, Office staff, and Altar Guild Leader.
She enjoyed playing cards with the ladies of the Spring Hope Canasta Club and traveling with Knightdale Beach Girls.
Sue loved the animals and staff at The Fetching Post.
She last worked at RBC Centura Bank in the Marketing Department as a Project Manager before an illness forced her retirement in 2005.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Lee Court, Clayton, NC at 10 am Saturday August 24, 2019.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Lee Ct, Clayton, NC 27520.
Online condolences may be made to the Garrett family at www.McLaurinatPinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 22, 2019