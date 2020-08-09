1/
Virginia Watson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Kay Watson

December 29,1939 - August 2, 2020

Durham

Virginia Kay (Roberts) Watson, 82, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020, at her home in Durham.

Kay was the daughter of the late Eula Mae Roberts and William Conrad Roberts. She graduated from Durham High School and attended Duke University.

Kay was a faithful member of Cole Mill Road Church of Christ. She was also a member of the philanthropic PEO sorority. An accomplished pianist, Kay taught piano lessons in her home for many years. She enjoyed music, traveling, gardening, entertaining, and doting on her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her first husband, James Earl Moore, and her daughter, Ramell Moore. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Paul Watson; her sons Stanley Moore and Richard Moore; and by four stepchildren and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by American Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved