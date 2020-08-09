Virginia Kay Watson
December 29,1939 - August 2, 2020
Durham
Virginia Kay (Roberts) Watson, 82, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020, at her home in Durham.
Kay was the daughter of the late Eula Mae Roberts and William Conrad Roberts. She graduated from Durham High School and attended Duke University.
Kay was a faithful member of Cole Mill Road Church of Christ. She was also a member of the philanthropic PEO sorority. An accomplished pianist, Kay taught piano lessons in her home for many years. She enjoyed music, traveling, gardening, entertaining, and doting on her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her first husband, James Earl Moore, and her daughter, Ramell Moore. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Paul Watson; her sons Stanley Moore and Richard Moore; and by four stepchildren and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.