Services Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252) 451-8800 Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Wiggins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Wood Wiggins

Obituary Condolences Flowers Virginia Cleveland "Clevie" Wood Wiggins



July 12, 1938 - March 16, 2019



Rocky Mount



Virginia Cleveland "Clevie" Wood Wiggins passed away March 16, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born July 12, 1938 in Stuart, Virginia to the late George Cleveland Wood, Jr., and Virginia Lucille Neal Wood. In Stuart, "Virginia Cleve" was surrounded by many extended family members, and she still thought of the hills of Patrick County as her home. Her father's job, however, moved the family to Winston-Salem, North Carolina when she was 12, and there she was raised and graduated high school. She attended two years at Wake Forest University but complained that her parents would not let her live on campus since her home was in Winston-Salem, so she convinced them to let her transfer to nearby Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina. At Guilford, she met Walter, her husband of nearly 58 years and became referred to by all who knew her as "Sweet Clevie." Her times at Guilford were some of her most beloved and memorable. For more than thirty years, Clevie and Walter and four other couples, all Guilford grads, met annually during the week of the 4th of July in Duck and spent every New Year's Eve together.



Clevie graduated from Guilford College in 1960 with a degree in education and began teaching elementary school in Winston-Salem. She married Walter Daniel Wiggins, Jr., on April 15, 1961 and moved back to Greensboro to teach elementary school until Walter graduated. The couple then moved to Newton, North Carolina where Clevie continued to teach and Walter coached high school football. In 1965, Walter took a job as a teacher and football coach at Rocky Mount Senior High and moved Clevie to Rocky Mount. She said that she thought she had been moved to "the flattest place on earth, full of gnats," but her distaste for Rocky Mount soon turned to love. She taught elementary school in the Rocky Mount city school system from 1965 until her retirement in 2000, but for a seven-year period when she stayed at home with her children. She primarily taught third grade at Braswell Elementary School and valued her time there. She was loved by her students and always gave them love, hugs and a big smile, believing in her heart that her job was not just to teach the children the fundamentals of math, science, language arts and social studies, but to teach them values and to ensure each child knew he or she could do anything and be anything with effort. She continued to teach part-time for several years after retirement until her love for the beach, bridge, her church, and friends called her to fully retire.



Clevie loved her family. She attended as many programs, sports events, and school functions as she could. Clevie was blessed with not only her blood relatives but also her chosen family in Rocky Mount and her family from college who were surrogate aunts and uncles to her children. She and Walter hosted an annual Christmas Eve party for nearly forty years where all of those she loved most in Rocky Mount congregated to celebrate the holiday and another year of laughter and love. The family changed over the years with additions and losses, but the love and hospitality shown by Clevie remained a constant.



Clevie was a devout member of First Presbyterian Church in Rocky Mount, having served as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, Deacon and Elder. Upon her retirement, she continued to work stridently to support the mission of her church and considered the members there her family as well. Later in life, she became a member of Philanthropic Educational Organization ("PEO") where she furthered her mission and developed new relationships with friends. Her Bible was always at her side. Reading her Bible was the first thing she did every morning, having read it cover to cover countless times throughout her life. She was a strong and faithful servant of God.



Clevie loved bridge. She was the member of several bridge clubs over the years and continued to play as much as she could even after her illness. The member of a birthday club, she and friends met at Benvenue Country Club once a month to celebrate the birthdays of the month but also their long time friendships. An avid reader, she enjoyed her meetings of "The Novel Bunch" book club. She was a member of numerous community organizations including the Rocky Mount Garden Club and the Junior Guild of Rocky Mount. She served also on the Board of Directors of Covenant Homes. Until her illness slowed her down, Clevie was in constant motion doing for others.



Clevie was predeceased by her parents, and her brother, George Cleveland Wood III. She is survived by her husband, Walter Daniel Wiggins, Jr., her girls, Katherine Wiggins Fisher and husband, Michael; and Elizabeth Wiggins Sharpe, and husband Jay; her grandchildren, Ella Wood, Lucas and Logan Sharpe, and Walt and Ann Cleveland Fisher; her brother, Charles Richard Wood; her nephew, Christopher Tyler Wood and wife Mandy, and niece Summer Neal McConnell and husband Mark, her great nieces, Crosby Whitman Wood and Rachel Neal McConnell, as well as her numerous special family friends whom she loved dearly.



A Memorial Service celebrating Clevie's life will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 153 N. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. A private committal will take place at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 153 N. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804; The Triangle Community Foundation (note Gryphon Fund) P.O. Box 12729, Durham, NC 27709, in memory of her beloved Juan Chesson; or the , 4217 Park Place Court, Alexandria, VA 22312.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries