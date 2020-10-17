Vivian Branch

Vivian Hinton Branch



August 5, 1947 - October 11, 2020



Raleigh



Vivian Hinton Branch, 73, died with her family at her side on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in Raleigh, NC to the late James Hinton and Helen Little Hinton. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Leland Branch.



She is survived by her daughter, Nikki Branch Daye, Granddaughter, Octavia Lynn Daye, Sisters, Patricia Hinton Koger and Ruth Hinton Beaver (Wilson), and many relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 11:30 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the C.A. Haywood Sr. Memorial Chapel, 2415 S. Wilmington Street. Visitation precedes the service at 11:00 am. Interment takes place at Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC. She will lie in repose on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2-8 pm. (919-832-2835. www.haywoodfh@aol.com



