Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Godwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Godwin


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Godwin Obituary
Vivian S. Godwin

October 1, 1921- April 14, 2020

Raleigh

Vivian Shadrach Godwin was born in Raleigh on October 1, 1921 to Waverly and Carrie Shadrach and was a life time resident in Raleigh. She married Rufus Godwin, and they were married for 64 years before his passing in 2005. She is survived by her sons, Richard and his wife, Nannette and Wayne and his wife Jean; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Vivian was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church. Because of the Coronavirus, only immediate family will be allowed to attend the grave side service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC 27607 or donations can be made to the Raleigh Rescue Mission at their website, raleighrescue.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -