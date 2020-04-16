|
Vivian S. Godwin
October 1, 1921- April 14, 2020
Raleigh
Vivian Shadrach Godwin was born in Raleigh on October 1, 1921 to Waverly and Carrie Shadrach and was a life time resident in Raleigh. She married Rufus Godwin, and they were married for 64 years before his passing in 2005. She is survived by her sons, Richard and his wife, Nannette and Wayne and his wife Jean; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Vivian was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church. Because of the Coronavirus, only immediate family will be allowed to attend the grave side service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC 27607 or donations can be made to the Raleigh Rescue Mission at their website, raleighrescue.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 16, 2020